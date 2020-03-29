Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Sunnyvale neighbors surprise couple with wedding impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

SUNNYVALE, Calif (KGO) -- With everything shut down and no guests able to attend, it wasn't the glamorous glorious wedding that was supposed to happen in Southern California for Justin Matsuura and Flora Huang.

But the Matsuura family of Sunnyvale made the most of it.

Neighbors, friends and family of the Matsuura family, surprised Flora and Justin with a neighborhood celebration at exactly 5:00p.m. (the supposed time of the REAL wedding) when they came out the door for a supposed hike.
