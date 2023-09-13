New faces, new struggles, new celebrations in 'Welcome to Wrexham' season 2

'Welcome to Wrexham' season 2 preview: new faces, new struggles and lots of reasons to rejoice.

The future of the football club is at stake as the Emmy-nominated documentary series returns.

LOS ANGELES -- New faces, new struggles and new reasons to celebrate! That's what we can expect from the new season of "Welcome to Wrexham."

When we left off in season one, Wrexham's football club, owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, had just lost a key game that would have gotten the club a promotion into the English Football League. Season two picks it up from there.

"The stuff that I found most fascinating and gripping in the first season when I watched it was more about the people in the town, the players and the team, the challenges that all those people are facing in their daily lives and the ways in which the football club intersects with that," Wrexham AFC Executive Director Humphrey Ker told On The Red Carpet.

"That's very much the same this year, you know. You're going to meet a whole new roster of people. You are going to see lots of familiar faces that you may know and love from the first season. And, you know, hopefully, I don't want to spoil the ending, but you know, there may be some celebrations the people can enjoy watching towards the end."

Ker also teased a few episodes that feature players on the women's Wrexham football team, some of whom could give the men's club a run for their money!

"These women are all fans of the club. They're all from Wrexham, or the surrounding area, who have had this incredible opportunity to go and watch the men on a Saturday, be fans, and then on Sunday pull on their jerseys and be the players and have droves of fans come out to watch them play," said Ker.

Fans of the show will recognize Ker from his appearances on "Welcome to Wrexham." In fact, Ker might just be the one responsible for McElhenney's and Reynolds' involvement with Wrexham. He worked with McElhenney as a writer on a previous show. On lunch breaks he'd watch football on his laptop and McElhenney took note.

"Then at the start of lockdown, I made him watch a documentary called "Sunderland 'Til I Die," which kind of gave him this snapshot insight into the nature of soccer fandom, football fandom, here in the UK that sort of semi-religious obsession that we have here with our football teams. And that was the thing I think got him, well, I know because he texted me right after, and said 'that was incredible, I love it, we should buy a football team.' And then three years later, here I am," Ker said.

Ker joked that McElhenney and Reynolds have not properly thanked him for forging this path for them.

"I think there should be a formal 9am phone call every day where I get ritually thanked," he laughed.

"I mean listen they're having the time of their lives, they love it so much," Ker continued. "The football was kind of secondary to what they were doing for the community. Now, I think they're starting to go 'oh, this is actually, the football is awesome as well.'"

"Welcome to Wrexham" airs Tuesdays on FX and streams the next day on Hulu.

