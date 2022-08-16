Flex Alert issued for Bay Area for Wednesday due to excessive heat, high energy demand

So a Flex Alert has been issued in California amid a heat wave, but what exactly does that mean?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electrical grid, issued a statewide Flex Alert - a call for voluntary electricity conservation - from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday due to predicted high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.

LIVE: Track real-time temps across Bay Area

"The conservation measures can help the power grid during a time of tight demand and supply, and avoid power interruptions. Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," California ISO says.

Setting the thermostat to 78 degrees

Turning off unnecessary lights

Using large appliances like washers and dryers during off-peak hours

Close blinds and drapes to keep rooms cool

"Pre-cool" homes overnight so they don't need as much energy to cool during the day

Use fans instead of AC when possible

More tips available here.