what really matters

What Really Matters: The Super Bowl Effect

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In his weekly on-air commentary, ABC7 New anchor Dan Ashley offers a few thoughts on the Super Bowl match-up between the 49ers and the Chiefs.

Super Bowl Sunday has become something of a national holiday where roughly 100 million Americans will tune-in with friends and family to watch the game and the commercials.

I've never been a big fan of attending Super Bowl parties myself-- how about you?

I prefer to focus on the game (and the commercials!) as I like to play close attention to the action on the field and to hear what the commentators are saying about it.

I watch each year no matter who is playing but, of course, with a local team in the championship game there is that much more to enjoy! These are stressful times for many people and the Super Bowl is a brief chance to bring folks together here and to export something positive and uniquely American to the rest of the world.

