Season 5 of 'What We Do in the Shadows' promises more fun, more frolicking, more laughs

Expect the unexpected as 'What We Do in the Shadows' returns for a wild season 5.

LOS ANGELES -- "The truth is, we're all just hiding in plain sight." -Guillermo

And that's exactly what our favorite immortals are doing in season 5 of "What We Do in the Shadows."

Kristen Schaal, who returns as The Guide, told On The Red Carpet, "Season 5 is so fun because there is more of the vampires just sort of in the real world trying to talk to humans."

Over the course of the season, we see the vampires walking amongst the mortals, making trips to restaurants and even taking a hilarious trip to the mall! Colin Robinson, played by Mark Proksch, makes a run for political office. Nadja, played by Natasia Demetriou, goes in search of her familial roots. And Guillermo is finally taking matters into his own hands to try and turn into a vampire.

"I think everyone is living and breathing their authentic truth. I think Guillermo is a little more passionate about the future," Harvey Guillén said.

We'll see as the season goes on if his dream is fully realized. There are, as to be expected, some hiccups. There's also an episode where Lazlo's neighbor and pal Sean organizes a Pride parade and body swapping moment that has to be seen to be believed.

"We don't take advantage of the viewer, we don't condescend the viewer. We assume that they're intelligent and that they have a good sense of humor," said Mark Proksch.

The cast gives all the accolades to the writers and producers.

Kayvan Novak said, "The way they put this show together with the skill, the finesse. Nothing outstays its welcome. It's just, you know, it's perfect, man."

"I think shows like ours, specifically to speak to the writers, it takes a lot of very, very intelligent, hardworking people to make a show seem like it doesn't take itself too seriously... it's a lot of people working very hard and being very clever to work out a way where it's like this is really lighthearted," said Demetriou.

Take a bite out of "What We Do in the Shadows" Thursdays on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

