Joe Biden's inauguration: Everything to know about date, time, performers and how to watch live

WASHINGTON -- The world's eyes will be on the nation's capital as President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office as the country's 46th president. Here's a look at everything we know about Biden's inauguration ceremony and how to watch the event live.

When is Inauguration Day 2021? What time is the inauguration?



Per the Twentieth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Inauguration Day is set for January 20 every four years -- that's a Wednesday in 2021.

The outgoing president's term ends at noon local time on the 20th. Biden is expected to take the oath of office at noon Eastern time.

The theme of this year's inauguration is "America United," an issue that's long been a central focus for Biden but one that's taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. The Presidential Inaugural Committee said that the theme "reflects the beginning of a new national journey that restores the soul of America, brings the country together, and creates a path to a brighter future.

President-elect Joe Biden on Dec. 8 promised to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging "100 million shots in the first 100 days." He also pledged to promote masking and get kids back to school.



How to watch the inauguration live



ABC News will present live coverage of the inauguration on Jan. 20. You can watch live coverage on television, here on our website or on our streaming apps for Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku.

Who's performing or participating in the inauguration ceremony?



Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will both perform at the inauguration, with Gaga singing the national anthem and Lopez giving a musical performance.

Foo Fighters, John Legend and Bruce Springsteen will offer remote performances, and Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments of the event.

The invocation will be given by the Rev. Leo O'Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Inauguration Night TV Special: Tom Hanks, Justin Timberlake, and Demi Lovato will be among the celebrities taking part.



Later that evening, Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration that will air on ABC and other networks. Performers for that event include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

Which former presidents will attend the inaugural ceremony?



President Donald Trump announced in early January that he intends to skip Biden's inauguration. Traditionally, the incoming and outgoing presidents ride to the U.S. Capitol together on Inauguration Day for the ceremony, a visible manifestation of the smooth change of leadership. Vice President Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a person familiar with his decision told ABC News.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there to stand witness to the rite of democracy. The only other living president, 96-year-old Jimmy Carter, who has spent the pandemic largely at home in Georgia, will not attend but has extended "best wishes" to Biden.

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that President Donald Trump isn't "fit for the job" and said Trump not attending his upcoming inauguration is "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on."



After the inauguration, the Bidens, Harrises, Obamas, Bushes and Clintons will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. It will be one of Biden's first acts as president, and a show of bipartisanship at a time when the national divide is on stark display.

What will security look like in Washington for the inauguration?



The inauguration will be held on the same risers in the same spot at the U.S. Capitol where a violent, pro-Trump mob descended earlier in the month. But the two events aren't even comparable from a security standpoint, said Michael Plati, U.S. Secret Service special agent in charge, who is leading the inauguration security.

The inauguration is designated as a "national special security event," which clears the way for communication, funding and preparation between multiple agencies in Washington, like the Capitol Police, Pentagon, Homeland Security and District-area police. Other such events are the State of the Union, the Super Bowl and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions.

Law enforcement officials never go into too much detail about security so would-be attackers aren't tipped off. But Plati said they've taken into account the siege: "It's a poignant reminder of what can happen.

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
