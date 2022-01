A review of the top news stories in 2021

Top 7 Stories on ABC7News.com

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we put 2021 in the rearview mirror, we pause to reflect on the wild ride this year has taken us on.From an insurrection at the nation's Capitol to the swearing-in of America's first Asian, Black and female Vice President, there were many firsts that came with 2021.Bay Area headlines were dominated by wildfires one of the biggest of which was the Caldor Fire that sparked a mass evacuation in South Lake Tahoe with the giant flames burning over 200,000 acres.From fire to ice, the Tahoe area switched from weeks trying to contain wildfires in August to smashing December snowfall records The Bay Area saw more extreme weather events this year, although a welcomed one, recording one of the top ten wettest year on record We asked the Bay Area community what their hopes are for 2022 and answers ranged from better healthcare and housing for all to the city investing more budget in clean air technology.From all of us here at ABC7News, we wish you a wonderful start to 2022!