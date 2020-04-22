Reopening California: Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to give eager residents an update on potential timing in his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus pandemic Wednesday. But in the meantime, researchers at the University of Washington are offering a best guess.
The university's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) has updated its models to offer an initial projection of when states might be able to life shelter-in-place orders and ease social distancing restrictions, as long as containment measures are in place. (The IHME describes containment measures as "widely available testing, contact tracing and case-based isolation, restrictions on mass gatherings.")
RELATED: Gov. Newsom to give update on when California can reopen; here's what needs to happen first
The outlook is brighter for California than most other states, where restrictions could start rolling back starting May 17.
Based on current data, twelve states will have to wait until at least June 8 to ease restrictions: Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Arkansas, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida.
According to the model, Nebraska should be the last state to ease up, starting no earlier than June 30.
The IHME model has been tracking state's number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as hospitalizations, over time to chart out a curve and projected peaks. According to the model, California was four to nine days past its peak on Wednesday.
The IHME model of the coronavirus curve has been widely used as a tool to track the pandemic's progression, but since there is no data precedent for this type of outbreak (nor the containment measures that followed), experts are warning against using the model to predict the future or make policy decisions.
RELATED: CDC head warns 2nd wave of COVID-19 could be worse; Birx isn't sure
Gov. Newsom has already outlined the six criteria he'll be keeping an eye on before making any decisions to reopen:
- Expand testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive
- Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity
- Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges
- Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus
- Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing
- Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed
We'll be streaming Newsom's noon press conference, where he's expected to give an update on the state's progress on testing, contact tracing and isolation capabilities, on abc7news.com, Facebook and YouTube at noon Wednesday.
See the full findings from IHME here.
