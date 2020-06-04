4-alarm fire prompts evacuations in Suisun City

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A 4-alarm fire in Suisun City, near Fairfield, is forcing evacuations of Elmwood and Maple streets, according to police.

Multiple fire agencies are responding to the scene.



Contra Costa Fire says they "dispatched a strike team to Solano County this afternoon to assist with a major, four-alarm vegetation fire near Suisun."

Suisun City police are asking the public to please avoid the area.

Crystal Middle School is being used as an evacuation site:


Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
