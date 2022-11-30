LIST: These 36 Republican senators voted against landmark bill to protect same-sex marriage

Mitch McConnell and Ted Cruz are among the 36 senators who voted against a bill to protect interracial and same-sex marriage.

The Senate passed the bipartisan 'Respect for Marriage Act' Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. It has major implications for all Americans.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Let's start with the positive: Republicans and Democrats are working together. This time, it's to protect same-sex marriage from the Supreme Court.

The Respect for Marriage Act codifies marriages and came about amid worries among Democrats that the same conservative majority on the Supreme Court that took away the right to abortion will target same-sex marriage in the future.

The version that overcame a filibuster in the Senate passed the Senate Tuesday with a 61-36 vote. A dozen Republican senators from across the country voted with Democrats before Thanksgiving to limit debate and move toward a final vote.

The bill is now headed to the House for final approval before President Joe Biden can sign it into law, which he has said he will "promptly and proudly."

Here's a look at the group of Republican senators who voted against the act:

John Barrasso (R-WY)

Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

John Boozman (R-AR)

Mike Braun (R-IN)

Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

John Cornyn (R-TX)

Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Kevin Cramer (R-ND)

Mike Crapo (R-ID)

Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Steve Daines (R-MT)

Deb Fischer (R-NE)

Lindsey Graham (R-SC)

Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

Bill Hagerty (R-TN)

Josh Hawley (R-MO)

John Hoeven (R-ND)

Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Jim Inhofe (R-OK)

Ron Johnson (R-WI)

John Kennedy (R-LA)

James Lankford (R-OK)

Mike Lee (R-UT)

Roger Marshall (R-KS)

Mitch McConnell (R-KY)

Jerry Moran (R-KS)

Rand Paul (R-KY)

Jim Risch (R-ID)

Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Marco Rubio (R-FL)

Rick Scott (R-FL)

Tim Scott (R-SC)

Richard Shelby (R-AL)

John Thune (R-SD)

Tommy Tuberville (R-AL)

Roger Wicker (R-MS)

CNN contributed to this article.