Widmer World Christmas display returns to Pleasanton

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Christmas is approaching and a massive home Christmas display is back up in Pleasanton. It's called Widmer World and it's run by Bob and Susan Widmer. Last year because of COVID-19 the display, which has been in front of the house since 1980 and allowed for full yard tours since 2000, was closed. This year it's back.It looked as though it was snowing in Pleasanton when we walked into the Widmer's backyard. It is actually a type of bubble but to the kids it's snow. That snow is part of the extravagant Christmas setup at Widmer World. Basically a Clark Griswold home light display on steroids."I'm thinking whoa, they have really outdone themselves because every year there's always like either something new or a different format and I really like it," says 12-year-old Neela Mandal who was there with her family. Mandal says she has been here every year for the last ten years, with the exception of last year because of the COVID pandemic."It was a killer last year not being able to open," says Bob Widmer.But the Christmas lights are now back on, the Nutcrackers are in place, and the kids in total awe over one Christmas setup after the next. Bob and his wife Susan say putting everything together is no easy task but their kids and grandchildren now help out."We actually work on this for three months to get it going," says Widmer.But their hard work hasn't gone unnoticed from youngsters we spoke with."The roller coaster was my best one," said 7-year-old Olivia.Yes the roller coaster is a favorite among many kids. In fact we kept hearing about it."That roller coaster that was over there," said 6-year-old Eli."That roller coaster," said 6-year-old Grant.And when the littles weren't talking roller coasters or taking pictures on the oversized chair, they were describing the snow and their favorite part of the Christmas season."I like the part where the snowman made the snow fall down," said Natalia Suriel."I don't like it, I love it and I really like spending time with my family," said Mandal.The Widmer World Christmas light display can be found at 3671 Chelsea Court in Pleasanton. It is open daily from 6 PM-9 PM and goes through New Year's Eve. It's free to the public but donations are accepted.Another major light display will open in Livermore on Friday, December 3rd. It's the 38th Annual Deacon Dave's Christmas Display at 352 Hillcrest Avenue. It's open Sun-Thurs 6 PM-9 PM and Friday and Saturday from 6 PM-10 PM.