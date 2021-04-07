Will.i.am's smart face mask will go on sale on Thursday for $299

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Rapper will.i.am has partnered with Honeywell to design a $299 face mask.
The XUPERMASK has fans, air filters, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lights, noise canceling audio, microphone capabilities, 7 hours of battery life and an earbud docking system.
"In this new age of style and security, XUPERMASK is an uncompromising face mask design with high-tech performance for the modern lifestyle," said will.i.am in a press release.
The XUPERMASK will be sold online starting on Thursday, April 8.
The FDA has not approved the high-tech mask, but it has authorized the mask for emergency use.
Another designer who helped create the XUPERMASK is Jose Fernandez. He previously helped design Elon Musk's SpaceX suits.
