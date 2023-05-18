  • Watch Now

Student arrested after bringing loaded ghost gun to Willow Glen High School, SJ police say

Bay City News
Thursday, May 18, 2023 12:47AM
School resource officers arrested a student with a loaded ghost gun on Wednesday at Willow Glen High School in San Jose, police said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- School resource officers arrested a student with a loaded ghost gun on Wednesday at Willow Glen High School in San Jose, police said.

A report of a student with a firearm was made shortly before noon, and two school resource officers arrested the student after a brief foot chase, according to San Jose police.

They found the student had a loaded ghost gun and confiscated the weapon.

"Thanks to the quick actions of these on-campus School Resource Officers, this gun was seized and possibly prevented a tragic event from occurring," police said in a Twitter post.

The incident is under investigation and there is no ongoing threat to the public or school, police said.

Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
