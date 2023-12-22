Cheers! Napa Valley winemakers say 2023 vintage could be best ever

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Napa Valley, winemakers are toasting the 2023 vintage as possibly one of the best year's ever in wine country for both reds and whites.

Already there's lots of anticipation.

Bells were ringing earlier this season for the 2023 grape harvest back then few winemakers knew how good this harvest was going to be.

"I was telling someone the other day I'm not sure we'll see another vintage like this in our lifetime. I feel very lucky to have experienced this vintage," said Meghan Zobeck, winemaker at Burgess Cellars.

Burgess Cellars Winemaker Meghan Zobeck says anticipation for the 2023 vintage is off the charts in the Napa Valley for both reds and whites.

She believes there's something special about this harvest.

"Grapes have big energy and complexity. But there was something special in the taste and the feel of this harvest. You just know this harvest is incredible," Zobeck said.

"I think it's going to be one of the best vintages in Napa, since I've worked hands down," said Macy Stubstad, director of Vineyard Operations for Lawrence Wine Estates.

Macy Stubstad says the cork-popping news comes after the longest growing seasons in a decade. Some grapes weren't harvested until late October or November due to a cool spring and drought-busting rains, which slowed the ripening process but created lots of "hang time" on the vine.

"So when the vines woke up in the spring, later than 2022, they came out with energy and good reserves to grow canopies not needing too much irrigation for the season," Stubstad said.

Napa Valley Grapegrowers, with a membership of nearly 700 are also declaring '23 as one of the best.

"Our growers are saying high quality and high yield, which is unique. One for the record books," said Caroline Feuchuk, from Napa Valley Grapegrowers.

The vines are dormant for winter but after a decade of drought, wildfires and smoke, it's a year worth raising a glass to.

"Grapegrowers and winemakers adapt, they overcome challenges of what mother nature throws at them," Feuchuk said.

But this year, the vineyard gods seem to be smiling. The 2023 year should be ready to taste in about one to three years.

"As a winemaker, it's like that perfect wave. If you're a surfer, you never know if it exists. This year we had it," Zobeck said.

