49ers tailback Raheem Mostert -- With Authority

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Who is the fastest man in the NFL? 49ers tailback Raheem Mostert thinks he is. The former track star at Purdue would not let his NFL dreams die, even after going undrafted and being cut repeatedly.

After years of toiling on special teams, Mostert got his big chance and ran wild, an epic 220 yard, 4 TD game in the NFC Championship.

Mostert's goals for the upcoming season and beyond (Hall of Fame?), his thoughts about sharing the load in the backfield, and the one thing his contract says he is NOT ALLOWED to do that he desperately misses. All here on the With Authority podcast.

"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 50 - Recorded April 20, 2020

