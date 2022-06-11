bizarre

Mystery wolfman-like creature spotted near Texas zoo, and officials can't figure out what it is

City officials said the image released is real, and said they're baffled by its mysterious appearance.
AMARILLO, Texas -- A strange creature has been spotted outside a zoo in Armarillo, but it's not exactly an animal and it's not exactly a human, or is it?

Security cameras at the Amarillo Zoo captured what appears to be a wolfman walking around the property.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night?" asked the city in a tweet. "A chupacabra?"



The cameras at the zoo are motion activated and reportedly send an alert to zoo officials when it captures something.

Since the city's callout, the public's guesses have been a bit more colorful, ranging from Sonic the Hedgehog to the San Antonio Spurs coyote mascot.

There is no video of the object, just the image released by officials.

If nothing else, all these guesses could leave folks howling.

CNN contributed to this report.

