kidnapping

Woman kidnapped by 3 men, pistol-whipped, robbed near El Cerrito BART, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

EL CERRITO, Calif. -- El Cerrito police are searching for three men who kidnapped, pistol-whipped and robbed a woman near a BART station Friday night, police said.

The three men forced the woman into their car near the El Cerrito del Norte station, pistol-whipped her and stole her property, then forced her out of the car in the 6600 block of Blake Street around 10:40 p.m., according to police.

One of the men fired a shot during the robbery and officers responded to the report of shots on Blake Street and found the woman lying in the street, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital; no reports of her condition are available.

Police are asking people living in the 1700 block of Lexington Avenue to check their video cameras for footage of the vehicle, a green four-door sedan, that might have been taken around the time of the robbery. Video can be submitted here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el cerritokidnapkidnappingrobberywoman attackedbartarmed robbery
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
KIDNAPPING
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
SJ kidnapping suspects tried to take child multiple times, DA says
Woman who thwarted attempted kidnapping reunites with victim
1 suspect in SJ baby kidnapping deported 3 times, says DHS
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
EXCLUSIVE: Inside dramatic Daly City cliff rescue
Here's why omicron infection doesn't protect you from other variants
First formula flights from Europe to arrive this weekend
7-year-old hit, killed by car while riding bike in Fremont
United cancels couple's flight, charges $4,000 more for same seats
Select Jif products recalled for potential salmonella
Show More
At least 1 dead, 44 injured after tornado strikes northern Michigan
4 dogs die after fire at doggy daycare in East Bay, police say
Berkeley Unified reinstates mask mandate at schools as cases spike
2 Cal students make history as 1st nonspeaking autistic graduates
SF archbishop bans Pelosi from communion over abortion support
More TOP STORIES News