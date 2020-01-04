Woman rescued off the coast of Half Moon Bay after trying to save dog

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Thursday.

Emergency officials say the woman's dog fell into the water, and the woman went after it.

She was still swimming when rescuers got to her, but she was in serious condition.

Emergency responders say the waves were tough, even for them.

The Half Moon Bay Review reports the dog was able to get back to shore.
