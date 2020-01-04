HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Thursday.
Emergency officials say the woman's dog fell into the water, and the woman went after it.
She was still swimming when rescuers got to her, but she was in serious condition.
RELATED: Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
Emergency responders say the waves were tough, even for them.
The Half Moon Bay Review reports the dog was able to get back to shore.
Woman rescued off the coast of Half Moon Bay after trying to save dog
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News