Woman's body discovered at Tunitas Creek Beach near Half Moon Bay, sheriff's office says

The body of an Asian female was found at #TunitasCreek around 9AM.



The #SanMateoCountyCoroner’s Office is working on identifying this woman & any other potential information.



No further details are available at this time. pic.twitter.com/FgBQ7GbgKz — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 23, 2021

Today at approximately 3:15PM a man & a woman were fishing at #PescaderoStateBeach when a large wave knocked them off the rock they were fishing from.



The man made it to shore & was transported to a local hospital.



A search for the woman is still taking place. https://t.co/ABX4znb8sW pic.twitter.com/9mycfydBUs — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 11, 2021

The search continues for the 12 year old Fremont boy who was swept out by the waves at #CowellBeach.



We will use all available resources (boats, helicopters, drones & visual observers) to keep searching for this young man.🙏@USCG @CALFIRECZU @CHP_GoldenGate @CAStateParks https://t.co/ooNDuoTBop — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 19, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County on Monday.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman's body washed up at Tunitas Creek Beach in San Mateo County Saturday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC7 News.According to a sheriff's spokesperson, the body of an Asian woman was discovered around 9 a.m.Authorities have not identified the woman or provided any more details.Earlier this month, a man and woman were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.A witness was able to pull the man out of the water, but the woman was too far out of reach, a fire department spokesperson said on Jan. 10.Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy was swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay.The child's father and brother were also swept into the water, but rescued.