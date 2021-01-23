Woman's body discovered at Tunitas Creek Beach near Half Moon Bay, sheriff's office says

By Kayla Galloway
San Mateo County's Tunitas Creek Beach near Half Moon Bay, Calif., on June 28, 2018.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman's body washed up at Tunitas Creek Beach in San Mateo County Saturday morning, the sheriff's office confirmed to ABC7 News.

According to a sheriff's spokesperson, the body of an Asian woman was discovered around 9 a.m.



Authorities have not identified the woman or provided any more details.

RELATED: Rough surf prompts multiple ocean rescues from Marin to Santa Cruz, 2 still missing

Earlier this month, a man and woman were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.



A witness was able to pull the man out of the water, but the woman was too far out of reach, a fire department spokesperson said on Jan. 10.

RELATED: Coast Guard suspends search for boy swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach

Earlier this week, a 12-year-old boy was swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay.



The child's father and brother were also swept into the water, but rescued.

This is developing, check back for updates.

VIDEO: Coast Guard suspends search for boy swept out to sea at Cowell Ranch State Beach
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a 12-year-old boy who was swept into the ocean at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County on Monday.

