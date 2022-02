The Lifehack Method: The top 5 tips to avoid burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is no denying that millions of Americans have ended up feeling burnt out in their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic One man, Demir Bentley, was driven to a serious hospitalization because of his built-up stress working on Wall Street.Since then, Bentley and his wife co-founded the Lifehack Method , giving everyday employees and entrepreneurs tips to reach their highest form of productivity, and do so positively.Click the video player above to watch the full interview with ABC7 News Anchor Reggie Aqui, and be sure to tune into ABC7 News' new digital streaming show, ABC7@7, broadcast weekdays at 7 a.m.