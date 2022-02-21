careers

The Lifehack Method: The top 5 tips to avoid burnout during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
The Lifehack Method: The top 5 tips to avoid burnout

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There is no denying that millions of Americans have ended up feeling burnt out in their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

One man, Demir Bentley, was driven to a serious hospitalization because of his built-up stress working on Wall Street.

Since then, Bentley and his wife co-founded the Lifehack Method, giving everyday employees and entrepreneurs tips to reach their highest form of productivity, and do so positively.

