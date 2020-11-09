Society

Family of WWII veteran looking to collect 100 cards to celebrate grandfather's milestone birthday

By

This undated image shows World War II veteran and Benicia native Howard Lahr. (Mike Lydon)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A World War II veteran is turning 100 years old this month, and one of his grandsons is looking to honor him and other veterans by collecting 100 cards and letters to celebrate.

Howard Lahr was born in Benicia to German immigrants. His grandson, Mike Lydon, says during the Great Depression, his grandpa worked with the California Conservation Camps in Humboldt County and sent money back to his family.

Howard was married to his wife Amelia for close to 50 years! During that time, he founded the German Shorthaired Pointer Club of Northern California, drove a car until he was 99-years-old and says his secret to a long life includes staying active and spending time with family.

WATCH: Bay Area WWII veteran honored, surprised with drive-by celebration for 95th birthday
EMBED More News Videos

Several generations of neighbors saluted a World War II veteran who celebrated his 95th birthday on Saturday. John Atwell lives in Sunnyvale and has been married for 55 years and spent 25 years as a principal in the Redwood City School district.



Happiest birthday, Howard, and cheers to many more to come!

If you'd like to send Howard a card or letter, they can be mailed to:

Howard Lahr
922 Vallejo Street
Napa, CA 94559

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynapabirthdayveteransveterans dayworld war iiveteran
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives COVID-19 update
LIVE: CA attorney general discusses Affordable Care Act
Stocks surge on Wall Street on vaccine news, US election
Show More
Biden names 3 UCSF doctors to COVID-19 task force
Yosemite National Park blanketed in fresh snow
Former Bay Area 'Jeopardy!' contestants remember Alex Trebek
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather forecast: Chilly mornings, cooler than average afternoons all week
More TOP STORIES News