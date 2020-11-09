Family of WWII veteran looking to collect 100 cards to celebrate grandfather's milestone birthday

Howard Lahr was born in Benicia to German immigrants. His grandson, Mike Lydon, says during the Great Depression, his grandpa worked with the California Conservation Camps in Humboldt County and sent money back to his family.
Howard was married to his wife Amelia for close to 50 years! During that time, he founded the German Shorthaired Pointer Club of Northern California, drove a car until he was 99-years-old and says his secret to a long life includes staying active and spending time with family.
WATCH: Bay Area WWII veteran honored, surprised with drive-by celebration for 95th birthday
Happiest birthday, Howard, and cheers to many more to come!
If you'd like to send Howard a card or letter, they can be mailed to:
Howard Lahr
922 Vallejo Street
Napa, CA 94559