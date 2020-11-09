Family of WWII veteran looking to collect 100 cards to celebrate grandfather's milestone birthday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7121843" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several generations of neighbors saluted a World War II veteran who celebrated his 95th birthday on Saturday. John Atwell lives in Sunnyvale and has been married for 55 years and spent 25 years as a principal in the Redwood City School district.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A World War II veteran is turning 100 years old this month, and one of his grandsons is looking to honor him and other veterans by collecting 100 cards and letters to celebrate.Howard Lahr was born in Benicia to German immigrants. His grandson, Mike Lydon, says during the Great Depression, his grandpa worked with the California Conservation Camps in Humboldt County and sent money back to his family.Howard was married to his wife Amelia for close to 50 years! During that time, he founded the German Shorthaired Pointer Club of Northern California, drove a car until he was 99-years-old and says his secret to a long life includes staying active and spending time with family.Happiest birthday, Howard, and cheers to many more to come!If you'd like to send Howard a card or letter, they can be mailed to:Howard Lahr922 Vallejo StreetNapa, CA 94559