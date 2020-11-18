Society

Sunnyvale WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts with daughter's help

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KGO) -- We have an update on a special story that is near and dear to our hearts and from the looks of things, to your heart too.

Sunnyvale's John Atwell, who is a World War II veteran, recently turned 95.

His daughter Julie wrote a reporter of ours asking if anyone might be willing to send a birthday card to her dad.

RELATED: Bay Area WWII veteran honored, surprised with drive-by celebration for 95th birthday

She said the pandemic has been tough for him because he's all by himself.

We posted John's picture online along with the request.

That was just over a month ago and to date, he has received more than 500 cards and gifts. In fact, the special notes keep on coming too.

They've come from as far as Germany, France, and Taiwan but also most of the United States.

RELATED: 95-year-old East Bay veteran reflects on military career in Navy Reserves

One card blew up with confetti that he is still cleaning up.

A general in Hawaii sent John a medallion he had given to his men during his service.

Julie says he is reading each and every card and still has many to go.

He saves them all and reads her his favorites every Wednesday when she visits.

Many of the cards are long letters from sons and daughters whose parents also served in WWII.
