Yelp reveals top 100 list of places to eat in the US in 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Yelp has released its list of the top 100 places to eat in the U.S. in 2020. The rankings are based on user ratings and reviews.

A few of them are in the Bay Area.

They include Pikul Thai Bistro in Fairfield, Shish Ke Baba in San Francisco, ACHILLES in Santa Clara, 310 Eatery in Albany, Tunah Kahuna in Burlingame, Trattoria 360 in Campbell, and Porque No? Tacos in Oakland.

Topping the list is Shawarma Guys in San Diego.

Check out the entire list here.
