Yelp teams up with Gold House to support Asian-owned businesses

Yelp has partnered with Gold House, the influential nonprofit comprised of Asian-American leaders in tech, business, entertainment and the arts. Gold House's Gold Open initiative helped ensure the success of films involving Asian-Americans such as Crazy Rich Asians.
RELATED: 700 whistles donated to help protect Asian seniors stolen in San Francisco
A new Yelp feature now allows Asian-owned businesses to self-identify and be tagged as such. This would allow Yelp users who want to actively support those businesses to find them more easily.
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
Gold House Success Director Megan Ruan and owner of the New Delhi Restaurant in San Francisco were on ABC7 News Getting Answers Thursday, and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about how this will help.
We’re rolling out a free, searchable attribute for businesses to highlight themselves as Asian-owned, if the business owner chooses to opt in. Learn more here: https://t.co/8mhjO7Utkv— Yelp for Business (@yelpforbusiness) April 6, 2021
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime