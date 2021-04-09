Society

Yelp teams up with Gold House to support Asian-owned businesses

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As anti-Asian attacks have risen and Asian-owned businesses have suffered, companies are stepping up to support the AAPI community.

Yelp has partnered with Gold House, the influential nonprofit comprised of Asian-American leaders in tech, business, entertainment and the arts. Gold House's Gold Open initiative helped ensure the success of films involving Asian-Americans such as Crazy Rich Asians.

A new Yelp feature now allows Asian-owned businesses to self-identify and be tagged as such. This would allow Yelp users who want to actively support those businesses to find them more easily.

Gold House Success Director Megan Ruan and owner of the New Delhi Restaurant in San Francisco were on ABC7 News Getting Answers Thursday, and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about how this will help.



