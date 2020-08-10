Coronavirus Impact: YMCA launches learning camp for Bay Area students

Ten-year-old Emi Cortez is ready for the fifth grade. It's distance learning for now but she won't at home all of the time, she'll be at the YMCA on Mission Street in San Francisco with other students her own age.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Back to school
"You do your Zooms, after that you do homework your teachers give you they give you time for that, you don't miss anything," said Cortez.
It's called Learning Camp, a new program launching at 20 YMCA locations in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.
Students meet in small groups with social distancing protocol and daily health checks.
"We have learning specialists at each site," said Marissa Cowan from the YMCA of San Francisco.
RELATED: Bay Area students torn over 'Zoom U' as universities restart with online instruction
Cowan says the program partners with school districts to help students learn and succeed.
It's open to all parents and costs about $285 per week. Essential workers and low income families get priority, with financial assistance available.
"One of our goals is equitable pricing. The program is for all families regardless of income... no one will turned away," said Cowan.
Many kids have already been taking part in the Y's summer camp and will soon transition to learning camp.
Lariece Williams from San Francisco has a job and four kids. She needs to find a program for her middle schooler. "All my kids grew up in the Y, they've gone to all the programs. I's something I'm looking to do with middle school."
The program begins August 17 in San Francisco. Registration is happening now. For more information, visit this page.
VIDEO: Doctor gives advice for monitoring kids' screen time amid pandemic
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
