Coronavirus Impact: YMCA launches learning camp for Bay Area students

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6351790" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Kids may be getting a lot of extra screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially with distance learning. So what's the impact of all that extra screen time? ABC7 News Special Correspondent Dr. Alok Patel says all is not lost.