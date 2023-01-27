Rental scam victim gets happy news as Wells Fargo agrees to reimburse some funds lost via Zelle

The Bakersfield man was told there was no protection for funds sent via Zelle to the fake "landlord." Now, the bank will cover some of the loss.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side has been receiving a mountain of complaints about scams using Zelle. This particular story begins about six months ago when 7 On Your Side heard from a consumer who tried to rent an apartment but ended up being scammed through Zelle.

"I didn't hear anything for a long time, nothing from Wells Fargo," says Ralph Hunt. "Nothing from Zelle. I figured. Well, I was just out $1,100."

7 On Your Side introduced you to Ralph Hunt last spring. He told us he wanted to move from California to Utah. "I started looking on Craigslist, and I found a listing for what they called a basement unit," he said.

The conman setting up Hunt sent all kinds of paperwork: applications, leases -- it all looked so legit.

Then the fake landlord just disappeared.

"I've heard so many bad stories about people being scammed," Hunt said, "but I figured with Zelle being offered by my bank, the FDIC insurance would cover anything. Wrong."

It doesn't work like that.

Hunt goes on, "So I contacted not only my bank, Wells Fargo, but also Zelle customer service itself. Wells Fargo claimed to have done an investigation into it, and they found that I was at fault for sending the money in the first place, so they wouldn't refund it. And Zelle was pretty much like, 'Well, we can't do anything because you sent money through our services, so we're not going to do anything about it.'"

Police wouldn't help either, so he reached out to 7 On Your Side and Michael Finney reached out to Wells Fargo, asking the bank to reconsider Hunt's case.

Months later, Ralph heard back, "and they found new evidence to substantiate my claim that it was all fraud. So they actually was refunding me money, not the full $1,100. I was out. But almost $900 of it."

7 On Your Side asked Wells Fargo what changed; citing customer privacy, the bank declined to say. Still, 7 On Your Side wants to thank Wells Fargo for taking care of this.

