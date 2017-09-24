BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Find your fantasy at the Northern California Renaissance Faire

Find your fantasy at the Northern California Renaissance Faire! (KGO)

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --
Huzzah! A mystical land of adventures awaits visitors to the Northern California Renaissance Faire, which takes place weekends through October 15th at Casa de Fruta near Hollister. For five straight weekends, more than 20-acres of the grounds are taken back in time and transformed into Willingtown, a village under the rule of Queen Elizabeth I. Guests can join the fun, put on a costume, and explore the thriving world of the English Renaissance, full of delicious food, hilarious performances, incredible music and amazing hand-crafted goods!

Entertainment includes valorous knights fighting for the excitement and pleasing of Queen Elizabeth I with a full-contact joust, and a Marketplace filled with hundreds of master artisans offering old-world designs and hand-crafted works of art. Food at the fair includes meaty turkey legs, fish and chips and sweet treats from Anniecakes. Every Saturday night attendees can enjoy the Celtic Rock Concert Series, free with admission. Children 12 and under are always free!

This year the Northern California Renaissance Faire is celebrating the Queen's Golden Jubilee. She will wear a special red dress in honor of this anniversary, and they are also introducing new theme characters, including a new Shakespeare, Sir Walter Raleigh and Mistress of the Revels.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Kids 12 and under are free!
Casa De Fruta

Pacheco Pass, HWY 152
10031 Pacheco Pass Hwy
Hollister, CA 95023
