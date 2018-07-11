LONDON BREED

WATCH LIVE TODAY: London Breed to be sworn in as San Francisco mayor

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know that London Breed has lived in San Francisco all her life? Here are some more essential facts on the new mayor of San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
London Breed will be sworn in today as San Francisco's first female African-American mayor. ABC7 will bring you live coverage of the inauguration online and on TV.

The San Francisco native was certified as the winner last month after her closest competitor, Mark Leno, conceded in the race. Breed took 50.55 percent of the vote and 115,977 votes in total.

The inauguration starts at 11 a.m. Five hundred seats will be reserved, with another 1,000 available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Check back here today to watch the entire inauguration online.

For background on the San Francisco mayor's election, visit this page.

Latest Stories & Videos about London Breed:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssf mayors raceLondon Breedelection2018-electionelection 2018votingSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LONDON BREED
London Breed officially named mayor of San Francisco
San Francisco works to clean up to attract more tourists
London Breed discusses priorities as SF's next mayor
London Breed discusses challenges growing up in San Francisco
More London Breed
POLITICS
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
President Trump pardons ranchers in case that inspired 2016 occupation
More Politics
Top Stories
Dozens of acres burn in separate South Bay wildfires
Beloved SF pedicab driver dies from hit-and-run injuries
Lawsuit filed to stop Regional Measure 3
100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations
World's Ugliest Dog contest winner Zsa Zsa passes away
Cheers! Oakland boutique winery splashes on scene with lavender libation
Woman arrested for leaving 2 kids in hot car at Ontario Walmart
4 horses killed, 3 buildings destroyed in Morgan Hill brush fire
Show More
Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction
San Francisco officials crack down on graffiti, arrest 7
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff cancels jail contract with ICE
Costco customers devastated after Polish dogs removed from food court menu
SoCal mom gets life-saving kidney donation from stranger
More News