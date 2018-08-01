RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Some residents who were forced to flee their homes during the deadly Carr Fire are returning home."It was a ghost town, absolute ghost town, very surreal and eerie. So quiet. Unbelievable," Mary Lake resident Brad Garbutt said.The residents are being allowed to return to the south east side of the fire zone."It was such a huge relief walking in and seeing all my stuff there. I had to leave my fish, they're still alive, thankfully they made it. Now I'm just trying to get everything brought back over and get our lives back in order," Mary Lake resident Kristi Walker said.Police were patrolling the area to make sure only residents and utility workers were allowed back in.