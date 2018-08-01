SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial

VIDEO: 'One of the toughest things I've ever had to do': 49ers' Joe Montana remembers Dwight Clark at memorial in San Francisco

Former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana spoke about his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Thursday. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Family, friends, and San Francisco 49ers legends remembered Dwight Clark during a private memorial service at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

Former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana spoke about his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Thursday.


The daughter of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark remembered her father during a private service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Thursday.


Former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo delivered the eulogy at a private memorial service for Dwight Clark in San Francisco on Thursday.


Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Brent Jones remembered his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service in San Francisco Thursday.


The brother and niece of former San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark spoke at a memorial service for him on Thursday in San Francisco.


