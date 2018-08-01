SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The daughter of San Francisco 49ers legend Dwight Clark remembered her father during a private service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Thursday.
"He was the most wonderful father," Casey Harrold said. "He was kind of more of a fourth kid than dad. But that was the best part. He was always there to play a joke on us, but in a kind and teachable moment way. He was always the big kid of the family."
Other family and 49ers legends spoke at Clark's memorial service. Click here for a look.
