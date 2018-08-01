SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Dwight Clark was remembered at a private memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral Wednesday morning.
Several of his former teammates, including Roger Craig and Joe Montana, attended the service along with dignitaries like Former Mayor Willie Brown and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
Many wonderful moments from a celebration of life for Dwight Clark. Eddie DeBartolo summed up #87’s approach best: Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. #NFL #49ers #TheCatch #RIP pic.twitter.com/AErdeQE2Oj— Mindi Bach (@MBachSports) August 1, 2018
Clark is best known for making the winning touchdown catch in the last minute of the game against the Cowboys in 1981, sending the Niners to their first Superbowl ever. Former offensive lineman Guy McIntyre said before the ceremony he wants people to know there was much more to Clark than that catch.
Clark fought a two year battle against ALS. He died last month at the age of 61. He is survived by his wife Kelly and three kids.
RELATED: South Bay sports community reflects on Dwight Clark's passing
Clark's remains are buried on the property of former owner Eddie Debartolo, who also has the same goalpost that stood during that famous play. The tombstone is the exact distance from the goalpost that Clark was when he made the catch
Debartolo delivered the eulogy. Joe Montana, who was the quarterback who threw Clark that ball, also spoke.
