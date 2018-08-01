SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Former San Francisco 49ers great Joe Montana spoke about his friend Dwight Clark at a memorial service at San Francisco's Grace Cathedral on Thursday.
Montana shared that Clark had asked him to speak at his funeral before he died.
"I had a few choice words for him, which I can't say in church," Montana said.
He also noted, "I'm not one for usually writing things down, but I won't lie, this is probably one of the toughest things I've ever had to do."
Other family and 49ers legends spoke at Clark's memorial service. Click here for a look.
