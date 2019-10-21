OC fentanyl bust: 18 pounds seized in Santa Ana - enough for 4M doses

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Orange County law enforcement is revealing a huge fentanyl seizure - 18 pounds of the drug.

That's enough of the synthetic opioid to create four million lethal doses.

RELATED: Border agency announces $3.5 million fentanyl bust, its biggest fentanyl bust ever

That's half the amount of fentanyl seized in all of 2018, suggesting the drug is quickly growing into a substantial public threat.

This drug bust was in Santa Ana.

According to the California Department of Public Health, deaths in Orange County attributed to fentanyl have risen from 14 five years ago to 93 in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiafentanylillegal drugsdrug bustopioids
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire danger may force PG&E shutoffs in Bay Area, Sierra
Ronan Farrow discusses 'swath of secret emails,' Matt Lauer in new book
AccuWeather forecast: Warming, drying trend on the way
Clear Bay Area skies make for excellent Orionid meteor shower viewing conditions
EXCLUSIVE: New shelter for single women opens in Oakland
This smartphone case is made of artificial human skin
Los Angeles brush fire threatening hillside homes
Show More
SF elected officials condemn billboard depicting Mayor Breed
How to spot a grow house
Bay Area mom agrees to plead guilty in college admissions scandal
Report: BART considers Geary Boulevard extension
11-month-old shot while in back of car, police say
More TOP STORIES News