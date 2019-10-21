OC fentanyl bust: 18 pounds seized in Santa Ana - enough for 4M doses

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Orange County law enforcement is revealing a huge fentanyl seizure - 18 pounds of the drug.That's enough of the synthetic opioid to create four million lethal doses.That's half the amount of fentanyl seized in all of 2018, suggesting the drug is quickly growing into a substantial public threat.This drug bust was in Santa Ana.According to the California Department of Public Health, deaths in Orange County attributed to fentanyl have risen from 14 five years ago to 93 in 2018.