AMBER ALERT - Santa Clara, Alameda, Santa Cruz, San Benito and Stanislaus Counties.@SanJosePD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/OS6QSVf9li — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 3, 2018

Two children allegedly kidnapped by their mother in San Jose have been missing for more than 48 hours now.An AMBER Alert was sent out Saturday for 33-year-old Diana Moreira, along with her 11-year-old daughter Priscilla Penaloza and 1-year-old son Alexander Penaloza.San Jose police tell us they were taken during a family visit with a social worker Friday evening at Emma Prusch Park.Moreira is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a medium build and with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with neon stripes.Priscilla is described as Hispanic with light brown/blond with pink tips, 4 feet 7 inches tall and 80 pounds. She was wearing a green jacket with fur on its hood and black Adidas pants.Alexander is described as Hispanic with black hair, 20 inches tall and about 24 pounds. He was wearing a gray puffy coat, blue jeans and black vans.Moreira is believed to be driving a grey 2012 Mini Cooper with California license plate 6UWL251. Officials believe she may be headed to Colorado Springs.Anyone with information on this parental abduction is asked to call 911 or the police department's robbery unit at (408) 277-4166.