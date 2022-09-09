Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy charged in double murder; had relationship with victim, DA says

Court documents confirm Devin Williams Jr. had a dating relationship with one of the victims

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of killing a married couple from Dublin has been charged with murder, according to the district attorney.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- The Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of shooting and killing a married couple from Dublin has been charged with murder on Friday, according to the Contra Costa County district attorney.

Court documents confirm 24-year-old Devin Williams Jr. had a dating relationship with the female victim, and according to his father in the documents, the victim had been to Williams' family home in Stockton.

The district attorney's office says Williams is being charged with two counts of murder with special circumstances.

Dublin police were called to the couple's home just after midnight on Wednesday.

"The caller said that there was an intruder that had come into the house," said Dublin Police Chief Garrett Holmes on Wednesday. "That was brandishing a firearm, and ultimately fired that firearm and killing two people in our community."

RELATED: Alameda Co. sheriff's deputy arrested for double homicide after surrendering in Central CA: police

The names of the victims have not been identified, but investigators say they were a married 58-year old man and 42-year-old woman.

During the time of the murder, investigators say the couple had a juvenile child and two other people visiting their home.

The court document says when deputies arrived, an unknown family member identified the intruder as "Devin" and "He is a cop."

Williams Jr. fled the scene, but the sheriff's office says, he turned himself in nearly 11 hours later in Coalinga in the Central Valley.

The district attorney's office says Williams Jr. invoked his Miranda Rights and was booked into Santa Rita Jail.

ABC7's Lena Howland said early Friday afternoon Williams Jr. briefly appeared in person in court, but the arraignment was delayed until next week. His family was in the courtroom, but not the victims' family.

The victims leave behind a teenager.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live