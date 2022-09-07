LIVE: Search underway for Alameda Co, sheriff's deputy in killing of 2 in Dublin, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- A search is underway Wednesday for a suspect in the fatal shooting of two people in Dublin, police say.

Police responded to a 911 call at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday at the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane.

When they arrived at the scene, police found a woman and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The caller said the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Witnesses identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams, Jr., an Alameda County sheriff's deputy. Williams has been with the department for about a year, according to authorities.

Police believe the suspect has some kind of connection to the two people who were killed.

Williams has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He may be driving either a grey, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.

Anyone seeing Williams or his vehicles are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. is holding a press conference to give an update on the search at 11:30 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

