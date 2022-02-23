'Twosday' twins born on 2/22/22 at Stanford Children's Health

For first-time parents Prachi Adlakha and Rahul Taneja, the special palindromic date of 2/22/22 brought another blissful dose of "two."
Twins Minika and Mishika Adlakha were born on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:44 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.
The girls, who are one week early, are both "happy and healthy bundle of joys," the hospital said in a press release. Their names mean, "beautiful and precious gifts from God."
"I am generally bad with numbers, but these are a set of numbers that I will always remember," said the twins dad, Rahul Taneja.
"This is literally a once-in-a-lifetime day for my family," he said.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Stanford says there were 15 deliveries, including the set of twins.
On average, the Johnson Center for Pregnancy and Newborn at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford delivers 4,500 babies each year, that's nearly a dozen babies a day.
