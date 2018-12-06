4 arrested in major multi-agency drug, weapons bust in San Jose

Four men from San Jose were arrested in connection to a large-scale drug and weapons bust.On Wednesday, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) announced its Special Investigations Unit conducted a large-scale operation on November 28.The group of men were arrested and booked into Santa Clara County jail for various charges, including manufacturing and transporting narcotics and possession of illegal weapons.SJPD reports the group was making and selling drugs throughout the Bay Area, and was transporting those narcotics across the country.On the 28th, SJPD's Special Investigations Unit, in conjunction with the MERGE Unit; Covert Response Unit; Violent Crimes Enforcement Team; Metro Unit; ICAC Unit; K-9 Unit; Field Operations; Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety; Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office; U.S. Postal Inspectors and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration served six search warrants and four arrest warrants within San Jose and Sunnyvale.In the raids, agencies recovered more than 800 pounds of marijuana, a large amount of illegal anabolic steroids, five ounces of concentrated hash oil, powder cocaine, Xanax bars, Ecstasy pills, three handguns and an expended rocket launcher (AT4).Agencies also froze bank accounts and seized $600,000.According to SJPD, warehouses in four other states were identified and local agencies from those respective departments acted in collaboration with its department.This operation was the result of a two-year long investigation.Anthony Le, Barry Phan, Jose Garcia, and Alejandro Garcia were arrested in this case. The men are all San Jose residents, in their 30s and 40s.Anyone with information connected to the crime is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department's Special Investigations Unit at 408-277-4041.If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).Those who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a CASH REWARD from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.