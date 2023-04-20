Over 20,000 people are expected in Golden Gate Park to partake in the weed celebration, featuring vendors, food, live music and even "ganja yoga."

Here's how the Bay Area is celebrating 4/20 as thousands expected in SF's Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The 4/20 celebration at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Thursday is expected to draw thousands of people.

SKY7 was over "Hippie Hill" on Wednesday, where organizers were setting up for the cannabis celebration, which is going to feature vendors, food, live music and performances.

The term "420" has roots in the Bay Area.

The story goes that it came from a group of Marin County teens who would smoke every day at 4:20 p.m. The 420 term was later popularized.

It's only appropriate that the annual festival will be at Hippie Hill near the Haight, the center of the 1960s counterculture and flower power movement.

This 4/20, just like last year, you'll likely see a cloud of smoke over Golden Gate Park.

Organizer Alex Aquino says they're expecting about 20,000 people, all drawn by their passion for pot.

"Regardless of recreational use or adult use, it's still a medicine and it's a celebration," Aquino said. "I think that you know 4/20 marks the day to participate in and partake in the medicine."

The festival schedule includes comedians, DJs and more.

ALEX AQUINO: "We have a wellness and health area now so you'll be able to do how could I say ganja yoga."

GLORIA RODRIGUEZ: "Ganja yoga. What is that?"

ALEX AQUINO: "I think it's yoga and a joint. It's a medicine. I'm going to try to partake in it."

Many Oakland cannabis businesses are having celebrations of their own on 4/20. The businesses are highlighted in the Oakland Cannabis Trail.

"This year's theme is for 4/20, choose equity and come visit Oakland and experience 4/20 with purpose, and visit these shops that are really BIPOC owned, equity owned, women operated and run," Brian Applegarth of Visit Oakland said.

Rose Mary Jane in downtown Oakland is one of those businesses.

"Rosemary Jane is the first and only cannabar and lounge in Oakland," general manager and operator Sway Macaluso said. "We are equity-owned, black woman owned, and woman operated. Our cannabis mocktails are a play on regular alcoholic mocktails but instead of alcohol, we're infusing them with cannabis THC Shots, and/or a CBD shot in case you're not too fond of getting too psycho-actively high."

Rose Mary Jane is having 4/20 celebrations Thursday and Saturday.

As far as the festival in San Francisco, organizers are reminding you not to consume cannabis products that are not packaged or tested because they could be laced with fentanyl or meth.

The festival is open for those who are 21 and over.

Erykah Badu is leading everyone in a countdown to 4:20 p.m., so Aquino says the haze above Golden Gate Park will likely get even larger at the time.

