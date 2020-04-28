San Francisco 49ers provide COVID-19 relief with 'I Got Your Back' initiative

As we all #DoOurPart and #WFH, I wanted to give you a behind-the-scenes look at where I’m getting ready for the NFL Draft. We’d love to see how you’re working from home - the more @49ers red and gold the better. Tag #IGYB to share with us. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/pXmmmbuKL7 — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 27, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers have won five Super Bowls, but it's their work off the field that is just as impressive. To help during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 49ers are doing their part by providing resources and messages to help anyone who may need it."A saying that we have in that we have in the Niners building is, 'I've got your back,' and at this time I think never has that been more important than to have everybody else's back," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch.NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa appreciates those who are fighting on the front lines."Anybody who's still out there, putting their lives in danger to help other I just want to say thank you to all you guys," said Bosa.As part of the 49ers Stem Leadership Institute, Santa Clara High's Gina Choi came up with the Notes for Support program sending letters to healthcare workers."I've sent out 1600 notes to 14 hospitals in 11 states. I basically look through the news and see which hospitals are being heavily impacted by COVID-19 give them a call and see if it's okay," said Choi.Raheem Mostert was a guest on the With Authority Podcast and when asked about the team's charitable work, he had nothing but good things to say about his franchise."The organization they do a great job not only for something like this but all around. Whether that's helping children, helping people that need it at all times. Just all that type of stuff and they really hone it on that type of craft and they are really top notch when it comes to stuff like that," said Mostert.