San Francisco 49ers provide COVID-19 relief with 'I Got Your Back' initiative

RELATED: Pro athletes, teams step up for #AllInChallenge to raise money for COVID-19 relief
"A saying that we have in that we have in the Niners building is, 'I've got your back,' and at this time I think never has that been more important than to have everybody else's back," said 49ers General Manager John Lynch.
As we all #DoOurPart and #WFH, I wanted to give you a behind-the-scenes look at where I’m getting ready for the NFL Draft. We’d love to see how you’re working from home - the more @49ers red and gold the better. Tag #IGYB to share with us. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/pXmmmbuKL7— John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 27, 2020
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa appreciates those who are fighting on the front lines.
"Anybody who's still out there, putting their lives in danger to help other I just want to say thank you to all you guys," said Bosa.
Find out how the @49ers are helping provide #COVID19 resources & relief tonight at 4:00 PM on @abc7newsbayarea ➡️https://t.co/AImV70FLhm #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/IQb7i8MlwW— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 27, 2020
As part of the 49ers Stem Leadership Institute, Santa Clara High's Gina Choi came up with the Notes for Support program sending letters to healthcare workers.
RELATED: Stephen Curry launches COVID-19 resource page featuring interviews with Dr. Fauci
"I've sent out 1600 notes to 14 hospitals in 11 states. I basically look through the news and see which hospitals are being heavily impacted by COVID-19 give them a call and see if it's okay," said Choi.
Raheem Mostert was a guest on the With Authority Podcast and when asked about the team's charitable work, he had nothing but good things to say about his franchise.
.@49ers RB @RMos_8Ball joined us on #WithAuthority podcast earlier this week to talk about the team, draft & so much more. It's a must listen! #ABC7Now— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) April 23, 2020
Video:https://t.co/r7r5lUsB17
Audio: https://t.co/00xMQufDVv pic.twitter.com/rGhtBIFVeY
"The organization they do a great job not only for something like this but all around. Whether that's helping children, helping people that need it at all times. Just all that type of stuff and they really hone it on that type of craft and they are really top notch when it comes to stuff like that," said Mostert.
RELATED: With Authority Podcast with 49er's running back Raheem Mostert
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US,around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of livingin the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19