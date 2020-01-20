San Francisco 49ers

49er Faithful cheer for their NFC Champions around the Bay Area

By and Anser Hassan, and Cornell W. Barnard
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- 49er fans came out in red and gold all over the Bay Area to support their team play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.

The Niner Gang was pumped and ready to go at Levi's tailgate.

49ers longtime legend Banjo Man aka Stacy Samuels sang a catchy tune, "We're gonna Beat the Packers," sure to be a hit.

"I'm confident and very excited, we're going to beat the packers like we did last time," said Samuels.

RELATED: San Francisco 49ers are Super Bowl-bound after defeating Green Bay Packers 37-20 in NFC Championship

The Escalante Family from Redwood City was tailgating in style with tri-tip and carne asada on the menu.

"We're coming out to support the team, we love the Bay Area and the 49ers," said Johnny Escalante.

EMBED More News Videos

Niner Nation was out in full force at Levi's Stadium as the team goes for the NFC CHampionship win.



Not to be outdone, another Niner Gang from Pacifica and San Bruno went whole hog literally, feasting on a roast pig.

Talk about family politics, the Alvarado Family is split between the 49ers and the Packers, believe it or not.

"At the end of the day, the jersey comes off we're still family, but that might change after the game," Anthony Alvarado joked.

When the clock expired with a score of 49ers 37, Packers 20, fans inside the stadium erupted with excitement.

Niners fans will soon be heading east for Super Bowl 54, but not before celebrating the team's legendary title game performance on Sunday.

Fans at Levi's Stadium told ABC7 News, the journey took long enough.

"You can't ask for anything else," one fan said. "We've just been waiting for this for so long."

There was confetti, crowds and a growing confidence in a team completely transformed.

RELATED: 49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference

After four straight losing seasons, the 49ers are now just four quarters away from being crowned Super Bowl champions.

On Sunday, the Faithful said something just feels right.

WATCH: San Francisco's SPIN SF holds wild watch party
EMBED More News Videos

The San Francisco Faithfuls were out in full force to cheer on their team in the NFC Championship Game.



"It feels like we have the energy," Cory McCann explained. "We're ready for it. We're ready. This is our time."

In Sunday night's sea of red, some fans gave Super Bowl score predictions.

"Niners by 10. Niners by 10," one person said confidently.

Another said, "Chiefs, nothing. 42, nothing."

RELATED: Who is Raheem Mostert? Here's what to know about the 49ers running back who stunned America in NFC Championship

For now, fans want to keep the momentum going. Especially knowing that nothing can take away the team's NFC Championship victory.

"It feels so good to have a championship," Eduardo Padilla told ABC7 News. "It's not the Super Bowl yet, but we're heading to Miami and we're so, so excited."

"I have two kids," another fan said. "That's the two best events in my life- this is the third."

A Super Bowl win could bring a different kind of birth- the birth of a new dynasty.

"We deserve it. We worked hard all year long just to be here. From the offensive line, defensive line," one man said. "From the past four to five years of not having success and now we're successful. It's the greatest feeling ever because we deserve it."

See more videos and stories about the San Francisco 49ers here.
