Big rig crash on southbound I-680 in Martinez causes massive traffic backup

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) -- A crash involving a big rig and several other vehicles is blocking several lanes of southbound Interstate 680 in Martinez Wednesday.

This happened just north of Arthur Road around 7:45 a.m.

The CHP says there were some minor injuries.

One driver rear-ended another, and that car hit the big rig, which crashed into the center divide.

The rig's fuel tank was punctured, spilling 80 gallons of diesel.

Crews are still working to clean it all up. The CHP says they have opened the slow lane but they don't know when the rest of the lanes will open.

