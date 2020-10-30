7 On Your Side

Video doorbells could provide safe way with social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As many of us continue to grapple with ways to practice social distancing during the pandemic, even short encounters with a delivery person or neighbor could cause anxiety. Consumer Reports says one solution is a video doorbell, which provides a safe way to greet people.

Global sales of video doorbells are predicted to grow to $1.4 billion by 2023.

Video doorbells help with security, and when they're synced up to a smart speaker, like an Amazon Echo or Google Home, you can answer your door by using just your voice while keeping a safe distance.

So, how do you set up a hands-free front-door experience? To ensure compatibility, stay within the same product ecosystem or product family.

If you're a Google Home user, Consumer Reports recommends the Nest Hello Video Doorbell paired with the Google Nest Hub Max Smart Speaker.

And for Amazon smart speaker owners, CR says a perfect pairing is the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Amazon Echo Show.

As with any connected device, video doorbells can be hacked. Consumer Reports says to protect yourself by setting up two-factor authentication.

It's a critical security feature that CR looks for in its tests.

Once you're all set up, you'll be able to talk to visitors even if you're not home. How's that for social distancing?

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2020 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit ConsumerReports.org.

Take a look at all of 7 On Your Side's stories with Consumer Reports here.

