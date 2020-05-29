SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of high school seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area will graduate this year without the pomp and circumstance of traditional graduation ceremonies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.
#GRADSON7: Here's how you can submit photos, be featured
With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through the graduation season.
This week, we are honoring students from Tomales High School, Convent & Stuart Hall, and El Camino High School. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!
Go here for more info on how you can submit photos and be featured in #GradsOn7.
Take a look at all the submissions to our #GradsOn7 Student Spotlight project here.
#GradsOn7: ABC7 honors seniors at Tomales High, SF's Convent & Stuart Hall, SSF's El Camino High
GRADS ON 7
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News