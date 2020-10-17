Bay Area residents describe how the pandemic is disrupting the new school year -- COVID-19 Diaries

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6442297" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Edward Huang is a senior and student journalist at San Mateo High School. He has been documenting life during the COVID-19 pandemic and how he's adapted to remote learning, social distancing friendships and teenage life during the shelter-in-place order.