WATCH LIVE SATURDAY: Bay Area chefs, food banks come together for ABC7's Give Where You Live Food Drive

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is coming together with Bay Area chefs and local food banks to help feed families in need and share recipes using food pantry staples.Watch Saturday at 7 p.m. as our hour-long program goes behind-the-scenes of food banks to discover how they are meeting the growing demands of feeding families and children in need. Summertime creates a struggle for food-insecure households, especially for families with school-aged children and for those who have recently lost their jobs. ABC7 is committed to helping raise money to serve our diverse communities and raise awareness around the realities of hunger in the Bay Area.There are many ways to donate, volunteer, take action and help support neighbors who need it the most. Find your local food bank here and Give Where You Live. Participating chefs who have cooked up delicious recipes with pantry staples include: