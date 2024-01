Bicyclist hit and killed by ACE train in Fremont, officials say

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ACE train in Fremont on Tuesday.

SKY7 was over the incident near the train tracks at Auto Mall Parkway.

This is an image of Ace Train involved in a fatal accident of a bicyclist in Fremont, Calif. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

MORE: Normal BART service resumes after officials say 9 hospitalized in East Bay train derailment

BART service has resumed Tuesday morning in the East Bay after a train derailed and caught fire, sending nine people to the hospital.

The victim has not been identified.

Union Pacific Railroad is investigating.