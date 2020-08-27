Pets & Animals

Marin County woman shares story of how she rescued farm animals in Vacaville during LNU Lightning Complex Fire

VACAVILLE, Calif (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned thousands of acres in parts of Solano and Sonoma counties and left much destruction in its path.

Heard & Flock Animal Sanctuary suffered major damage however, many of the animals were saved by the heroic efforts and huge hearts of people who rushed to move the animals to safety.

Michele Earl Waldman, a mom and therapist from Mill Valley, was one of the countless volunteers that filled her car with goats and herded cows to move them to a safe location.

RELATED: Bay Area fires: Latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning complex fire evacuations, road closures

Charlie's Acres welcomed the animals and are going to house them until Heard & Flock can rebuild what was destroyed.

A Go Fund Me has been set up to help them rebuild.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

VIDEO: California fires: Video shows wildfire destruction and smoky orange skies across Bay Area
EMBED More News Videos

Burned out cars, orange smoky skies. Here's a look at video showing some of the devastating views from the Bay Area as three massive wildfire complexes tear through the region.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsvacavilleanimals in perilanimal rescueanimalsnorth bay firesfarm sanctuaryfire rescue
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
VIDEO: Wildfire destruction and smoky orange skies seen across Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 still missing from evacuation zones in Santa Cruz County
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Bay Area fires: San Mateo Co. lifts evacuation orders in some areas
Pence addresses killing of Oakland federal officer at RNC
Trump's big moment, Ivanka and Rudy Giuliani wrap up 2020 RNC
1 million US workers file for unemployment, down by 98,000
Kenosha protests remain peaceful on night 4
Show More
'Agitators' turn Jacob Blake protest violent in Oakland
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LIST: Bay Area wildfire evacuations, road closures
Reporter covering Hurricane Laura has close call with small blast
Louisiana teen among 4 killed by falling trees during Hurricane Laura
More TOP STORIES News