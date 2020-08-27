Marin County woman shares story of how she rescued farm animals in Vacaville during LNU Lightning Complex Fire

Heard & Flock Animal Sanctuary suffered major damage however, many of the animals were saved by the heroic efforts and huge hearts of people who rushed to move the animals to safety.
Michele Earl Waldman, a mom and therapist from Mill Valley, was one of the countless volunteers that filled her car with goats and herded cows to move them to a safe location.
Charlie's Acres welcomed the animals and are going to house them until Heard & Flock can rebuild what was destroyed.
A Go Fund Me has been set up to help them rebuild.
