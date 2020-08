Marin County woman shares story of how she rescued farm animals in Vacaville during LNU Lightning Complex Fire

EMBED >More News Videos Burned out cars, orange smoky skies. Here's a look at video showing some of the devastating views from the Bay Area as three massive wildfire complexes tear through the region.

VACAVILLE, Calif (KGO) -- The LNU Lightning Complex Fire burned thousands of acres in parts of Solano and Sonoma counties and left much destruction in its path. Heard & Flock Animal Sanctuary suffered major damage however, many of the animals were saved by the heroic efforts and huge hearts of people who rushed to move the animals to safety.Michele Earl Waldman, a mom and therapist from Mill Valley, was one of the countless volunteers that filled her car with goats and herded cows to move them to a safe location. Charlie's Acres welcomed the animals and are going to house them until Heard & Flock can rebuild what was destroyed. Go Fund Me has been set up to help them rebuild.