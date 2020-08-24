wildfire

Bay Area fires: Latest evacuations, road closures for LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning complex wildfires

The latest on evacuation orders and road closures in Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Contra Costa counties and more.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes as devastating wildfires scorch the Bay Area, some of which are the largest in California's history.

LIVE UPDATES: More on the fires burning around Northern California

Over 1.2 million acres have burned in the state from 625 fires sparked by more than 13,000 lightning strikes within a week, according to Governor Gavin Newsom. There are three major fire complexes currently exploding in size.

  • CZU Lightning Complex Fire: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties

  • LNU Lightning Complex Fires: Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties

  • SCU Lightning Complex Fires: Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties

See the list below for the latest on evacuations and road closures in the Bay Area:

Evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, road closures and evacuation centers:



ALAMEDA COUNTY:


CONTRA COSTA COUNTY:


LAKE COUNTY:


MARIN COUNTY:


MERCED COUNTY:


NAPA COUNTY:


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY:


SAN MATEO COUNTY:


SANTA CLARA COUNTY:


SANTA CRUZ COUNTY:


SOLANO COUNTY:


SONOMA COUNTY:


STANISLAUS COUNTY:


See more on the size of the individual fires below:


This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.


